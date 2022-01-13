Brie Bella Used the Environment to Try to Get Leonardo DiCaprio’s Attention in His DMs

Brie Bella’s love for the environment may have inspired her to contact Leonardo DiCaprio, but that doesn’t mean she received a response.

Brie, 38, recalled attempting to promote a new business by connecting with DiCaprio, 47, during an E! News joint interview with her twin sister, Nikki Bella.

“Our close friends Carlo Mondavi and his fiancé Gio started this electric tractor company, and what they want to do for the environment is incredible,” said the former professional wrestler, who is married to Bryan Danielson, on Thursday, January 13.

“Leo, this would be huge for not only the environment, but especially farming,” the message said.

“I thought that would’ve really got him,” the Total Bellas star admitted when asked why she hadn’t heard back from the Titanic star.

Then it didn’t happen.

So, Leo, if you’re reading this, please DM me back!”

Meanwhile, Nikki, 38, revealed that she attempted to contact a celebrity but received no response.

“I can’t believe I’m going to tell you this story,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said, adding that the encounter was “embarrassing.”

“So, I did feel like there was a time when Kourtney Kardashian was going through a rough patch.”

Do you recall how everyone was against Kourtney?

During a March 2020 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Nikki attempted to offer some support to Kourtney Kardashian, who was at odds with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

“I don’t even watch their show,” Nikki explained, “but there are a few things I saw [and]I’m like, ‘I think she might be really affected.'”

“Hey.,” she said after revealing the message she sent.

I believe you are going through a difficult time, and I want you to know that I am here for you!”

“If she did see it, she probably was like ‘Who the eff is this girl?'” Nikki says of the Poosh founder, 42, who didn’t respond to the DM.

Kourtney and Kim, 41, got into a physical fight during the season 18 premiere of KUWTK when they couldn’t agree on their individual approaches to working.

Following the altercation, Kourtney decided to take a break from filming her reality show.

