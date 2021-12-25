Brie Larson Loses Body Fat and Rewires Her Brain for ‘Room,’ Going Full ‘Method Actor’

For ‘Room,’ Brie Larson went full ‘Method Actor,’ losing body fat and rewiring her brain.

When the Oscar-winning film Room was in development, nearly every actor in the character’s age range auditioned for the lead role of “Ma.” Brie Larson won the 2016 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the role, which she had never expected to get.

Larson says she spent months preparing for the role and relied on method acting.

She lost 12 percent of her body fat, drew on personal memories, and researched the effects of sexual abuse.

Larson warned her friends and family that she might act strangely while playing the role, which she claims “rewired her brain.”

Room tells the story of Jack, a 5-year-old boy who has spent his entire life in a small room with his mother.

For the past seven years, his mother has been held captive by the boy’s biological father, an unstable sexual deviant.

They plot their eventual escape, and the story follows the boy’s adaptation to a new world.

The loving bond between mother and son is at the center of the story.

Larson spent six months preparing for the role, according to Variety, and used method acting to help her embody her character, “Ma.”

Larson studied the effects of sexual abuse on survivors in order to play a character who was held captive and sexually abused.

She also read accounts of people who were held captive or held in solitary confinement.

Larson spoke with nutritionists to learn more about the consequences of vitamin deficiency.

During pre-production, she even avoided the sun to match the character’s skin tone.

She lost 12 percent of her body fat and gained muscle with the help of a personal trainer.

Larson describes her time in the role as an “emotional marathon” that left her exhausted.

She explained that by the end of principal filming, she had run out of hydration and couldn’t produce the tears she needed.

Larson went on to win an Oscar, as well as BAFTA and Golden Globe awards, for her performance in Room.

Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay were also nominated for Oscars for the film.

Her movie experience reminded her of her own childhood.

Larson drew on memories from her childhood to help her create the piece.

As soon as she…

