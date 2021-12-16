Brie Larson, star of Captain Marvel, Unveils Her House Plant Cosplay

Brie Larson is best known for her role as Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Larson is also known for her social media posts, and her most recent one is no exception.

The actress recently shared two photos of herself wearing leaf-printed pajamas on Twitter, with the caption “house plant cosplay.”

Larson’s next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in The Marvels, a Captain Marvel sequel in which she will team up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) from Marvel.

“When you’re making films like this, they’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Sets that are massive.

On set, there were a lot of people.

Larson recently told Sirius XM about The Marvels, “There are a lot of specialists.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see… I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day,” she continued.

When the movie comes out, you’ll be able to see it, but for now, it’s just mine.

Right now, I’m working on sets that are much larger than you can imagine.

It’s one-of-a-kind.”

“It’s incredible.

Larson previously stated, “I’m so excited that it’s been announced and I can talk about it.”

“Nia is incredible, and she was hired because she was the best candidate for the job.

This is one of my favorite aspects of it.

She just gave an incredible presentation, and I’m inspired by her! She exudes confidence, and stepping into the Marvel Universe is a big deal.

It’s a huge deal, and to have a leader who says, ‘Yeah, I’m supposed to be here,’ is incredible.”

What are your thoughts on Brie Larson’s latest social media post? Let us know in the comments below!

On February 17, 2023, The Marvels is scheduled to be released.

