Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in Marvel’s The Avengers, has a hilarious reaction to some botched fan art.

Brie Larson, star of Marvel’s The Avengers, has a hilarious reaction to a botched Captain Marvel fan art.

Brie Larson has now made appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Carol DanversCaptain Marvel in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, as well as post-credit scenes from other MCU films.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating her return in The Marvels.

Larson teased her return in a social media post just this week, and the upcoming film is currently in production.

Larson is known for posting amusing content to social media, and his most recent tweet is no exception.

Larson quote-tweeted a piece of hilarious fan art from 2019 with the perfect response today.

“So I was drawing Captain Marvel (hashtag).”

@chayshaun tweeted, “I took a break before starting on @brielarson’s face, but my little cousin decided to help me finish it.”

Larson joked, “When you’re a superhero who’s also an introvert.”

When you're a superhero who also happens to be an introvert.

Larson’s post has a lot of great comments, including one from Andy Park, Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development.

He wrote, “Now THAT’S teamwork! Love this.”

With the Captain Marvel poster, another fan decided to take the fan art one step further.

The Marvels will also feature WandaVision’s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms.

Marvel’s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), an old friend.

Candyman director Nia DaCosta is directing the film.

“Films like this are unlike anything else.

Sets that are massive.

On set, there were a lot of people.

“There are a lot of specialists,” Larson said recently on Sirius XM about The Marvels.

“It’s a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”

“They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see,” she added.

When the movie comes out, you’ll be able to see it, but for now, it’s just mine.

Right now, I’m in sets that are larger than you can imagine.

“It’s one-of-a-kind.”

On February 17, 2023, The Marvels will be released in theaters.

