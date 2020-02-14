Brielle Biermann “Couldn’t Be Happier” After Re-Injecting Her Lip Fillers

Change of plans.

On Tuesday, Brielle Biermann revealed that she re-injected her lip fillers after dissolving them in January. Taking to Instagram to show off her new pout and her newly-dyed brunette locks, the Don’t Be Tardy star shared that she took a different route this time around.

“All the filler i had before made my lips uneven,” she wrote on her Stories. “So i had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and i couldn’t be happier. Still NO WHERE NEAR how they were before…” Giving her new lips her seal of approval, the 22-year-old Bravo reality star added, “Less is more.”

Last month, Brielle, who has been sporting a fuller pout since 2015, began documenting her lip transformation when she announced that she was dissolving her fillers to look more like “18 year old Brielle,” as she described. Going into more detail about her decision, she declared “2020 new year new me” on social media.

Thrilled to have her old pucker back, Brielle shared a selfie to give her followers an update, writing, “New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!”

After getting her first round of fillers at 18, she admitted that her lips were one of her biggest insecurities and enlisted celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Simon Ourian to enhance her pout.

In a 2016 interview with E! News, Brielle’s mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared that she felt her daughter was old enough to decide what she wanted to do.

“Brielle did have her lips done,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed to E! News. “She’s been talking about her lips for, I don’t know, since she was 14 years old. I said, ‘Brielle, when you’re an adult, when you’re an adult, when you’re an adult…’ Well guess what? She’s 19…and I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?'”

Kim continued, “I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle. It’s not for anybody else, and I’m completely supportive, and she’s an adult…I want Brielle to feel great about Brielle.”