Brielle Biermann’s best friend was killed in a hit-and-run, and the suspect has pleaded not guilty to homicide charges.

The Sun has learned exclusively that the suspect accused of killing Brielle Biermann’s best friend Ethan McCallister in a hit-and-run has pleaded not guilty.

According to cops, Jessie Morris was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on August 11 as he arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The 30-year-old has now pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including homicide by vehicle in the first degree and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, according to new court filings obtained by The Sun.

On April 30, just a few weeks after the collision, he was charged with making a false statement and pleaded not guilty.

Morris’ bond was denied, and a case management hearing has been scheduled for February 23.

Ethan, 28, was struck while walking near Lindbergh Drive on Piedmont Road around 3 a.m. on April 3, police said.

He was taken to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries, and cops spent months pleading with the public for assistance.

A dark car is seen speeding away after the crash, leaving a trail of thick white smoke, according to a disturbing video clip obtained by The Sun.

In the video provided by an Uber driver, a different pedestrian can be seen sprinting across the road seconds later, attempting to avoid being hit by the out-of-control vehicle.

“I was really shocked, and I was really scared, and I was shaking,” the driver said previously to local reporters.

“I’m calling 911 right now.”

“A witness at the scene supplied video from a dashcam showing the suspect vehicle, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, immediately after striking Mr McCallister,” a police spokesperson said at the time.

“The suspect vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed and came dangerously close to striking another pedestrian.”

On Friday, April 9, a memorial service was held in Ethan’s honor, and more than (dollar)72,000 has been raised for his family through GoFundMe.

Brielle took to Instagram Stories after learning of Morris’ arrest, writing, “Thank you God for giving a little closure to ethan’s family and friends!! fianlly!! (sic).”

Kim Zolciak, the former star of Don’t Be Tardy, expressed her relief on social media after the families waited months for a major breakthrough in the case.

“Thank you, God!! Finally, justice for Ethan and his incredible family!!” she wrote on Facebook.

“I’m so grateful for the APD, and for each and every one of you who sent me videos, contact information, pictures, and other materials; we truly appreciate it all.”

