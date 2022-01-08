Bring It On: Scenes That Didn’t Make the Cut, as told by Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union revealed a behind-the-scenes detail about Bring It On, discussing footage that was cut from the 2000 film.

They’re sultry, adorable, and then they’re fired.

According to Gabrielle Union, she and her fellow actresses who played the main Clovers cheerleaders in the cult 2000 teen comedy Bring It On ran into some bad luck during the final edit of the film.

On August 8, the actress shared a video on TikTok that included scenes with her and members of the R&B group Blaque, Shamari Fears DeVoe, Brandi Williams, and the late Natina Reed.

Bring It On ended up giving the majority of the screen time to the rival Toros cheerleaders, led by Kirsten Dunst.

“We shot these snippets after the movie wrapped because test audiences wanted more of the Clovers,” Union explained.

“So we shot these just for the trailer, not for the film, to give the impression that we were more involved in the film than we actually were.”

When E! News contacted the production company Beacon Communications and the distributor Universal Pictures, they had no immediate comment.

Union’s footage is featured in the most recent official Bring It On trailer, which was released on YouTube in 2011.

While Union only recently brought attention to the changes, The AV Club reported in 2016 that the original trailer for Bring It On included deleted scenes from the film, including more training sessions with the Clovers squad and a love interest for Union’s character.

Union has frequently praised one of her breakout roles, Bring It On, in interviews, and has even paid tribute to her character with her daughter Kaavia James.

Despite the fact that some of her scenes were cut from the final cut, the actress had a hand in shaping how Isis was depicted onscreen.

She told Vogue in 2020 that she thought her character was written “like a bad stereotype” at first.

“In the original script, there was a line that said, ‘Meow! Me-gonna-ow you! My nails are long, sharp, and ready to slash!’…Huh? And that girl ends up at UC Berkeley? How did girls from Compton talk in their heads? How about we make her…

