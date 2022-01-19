‘Bringing Up Bates: A Comprehensive Guide to the Bates Family’ is a comprehensive guide to the Bates family.

‘Bringing Up Bates: A Complete Guide to the Bates Family’ is a comprehensive guide to the Bates family.

Gil and Kelly Bates have 19 children and keep a blog called Bringing Up Bates to chronicle their lives.

The couple married in December 1987, and their first child was born the following year.

Kelly had given birth to nine boys and ten girls by the year 2012, with no multiples in the mix.

Over the years, many of their children have married, giving the couple a total of 14 grandchildren.

In June 2020, Kelly wrote on Instagram that her grandchildren make her “world so bright and happy,” exclaiming, “Best therapy ever! Never a dull moment!”

United Bates of America, a 2012 series, was the first time the UPtv personalities appeared on television.

They returned to television three years later for Bringing Up Bates, which was in its ninth season by March 2020.

Gil told Christian Examiner in April 2016 that having so many children was mostly Kelly’s idea.

“I think God wants us to trust Him on having children,” his wife said one day, he told the outlet at the time.

“‘Wait a minute,’ I said.

It’s possible that we’ll have twenty children.

You just can’t do it.’… Only two things will last forever: God’s Word and people.

We took a path that no one else in the world had taken, but we were convinced it was the right path to take.”

“You may be asked to trust the Lord in not having children; you may not be able to have children,” he added.

It’s not about how many children God gives you; it’s about finding God’s will for your life and trusting Him in whatever He asks you to do.

We had no idea there would be 19 children, but I don’t believe we would have seen or experienced some of the incredible blessings we have seen in life if we hadn’t chosen to trust God.”

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, who have 19 children of their own, have had a close relationship with the Bates family over the years.

Scroll down to see photos of the reality stars’ kids and grandkids.

