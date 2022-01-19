‘Bringing Up Bates’ is canceled, and fans are pleading with other networks to pick up the show.

Following the cancellation of Bringing Up Bates on UPtv, fans are pleading with another network to pick up the reality show.

The network announced on January 18 that the previously announced 11th season of the Bates family’s show, which was set to premiere in early February, would not air.

Viewers were shocked, and they took to social media to plead with another network to intervene and save the show, which followed Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 children.

Could ‘Bringing Up Bates’ be canceled as a result of the cancellation of ‘Counting On’?

In September 2021, UPtv announced that Season 11 of Bringing Up Bates would premiere on February 1, 2022.

Nathan Bates’ wedding to Esther Keyes in October 2021 and Katie Bates’ wedding to Travis Clark in December 2021 were both planned for the new season.

However, due to the show’s unexpected cancellation, fans will not be able to witness those celebrations.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates Season 11 on UPtv as planned in 2022 because we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the network said in a tweet.

Kelly Jo and Gil were also thanked by UPtv for “welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past 10 seasons.”

In a statement shared with People, the Bates family expressed their disappointment with the cancellation.

“Our family will be going through a lot of changes as the new year begins,” they said.

“We understand that God’s timing is always perfect, and we are excited for what the future holds for our family and the network!”

The cancellation of Bringing Up Bates came as a shock to fans who were looking forward to seeing more of the large, conservative Christian family’s adventures.

Many people expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, with some announcing that they would cancel their UPtv subscriptions.

Several people also expressed hope that Bringing Up Bates Season 11 would be broadcast on another channel.

“@GACfamilyTV Please pick up @BringingUpBates for your network! It’s a wholesome show that’d be right up your alley!” one person tweeted to GAC Family, a network launched recently by former Hallmark…

