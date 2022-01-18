‘Bringing Up Bates’ will not return to UpTV for Season 11 as the network focuses on other programming.

They’ve come to the end of their chapter.

According to Us Weekly, the 11th season of Bringing Up Bates will not be broadcast on UPtv.

New episodes of the family’s reality show were set to premiere in February, but the network announced on Tuesday, January 18, that the schedule had been changed.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned because in 2022, we will be focusing our programming on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” a statement to Us read.

“When Bringing Up Bates first aired, the show was centered on parents who had 19 children ranging in age from teenagers to toddlers.

As the family grew, the cameras were there to capture the love, laughs, and big life moments.

Thank you for allowing viewers into your family’s home for the past ten seasons, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates.”

“Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be a part of the journey,” the network said.

We hope to continue to inspire you in the future with our programming.”

When Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015, it focused on Gil Bates, Kelly Bates, and their 19 children.

TLC’s United Bates of America, which aired for one season in 2012, featured the family previously.

The UPtv series’ tenth and most recent season aired from April to June 2021, and ended with Katie Bates’ romantic proposal to Travis Clark.

Prior to the season premiere, Us broke the news of the couple’s engagement.

Katie, 21, told Us exclusively at the time, “April 7, 2021, will forever be a special day for both of us.”

“We have prayed about and looked forward to taking this next step in our relationship for a long time! We are excited about what God is doing in our lives, and we can’t wait to see what He has in store for our future.”

In December 2021, the couple married in Tennessee, the same location where Carlin Bates married Evan Stewart in May 2019.

“This day has been worth all of the waiting, all of the dreaming, and even all of the stress and anxiety that comes with wedding planning,” says the couple.

