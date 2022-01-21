Bristol Palin, a teen mom, calls a body-shaming troll a “d**k” and says weight gain is just “happy pounds.”

Bristol Palin, a teen mom, calls a body-shaming troll a “d**k” and describes weight gain as “happy pounds.”

After being chastised, teen mom Bristol Palin did not hold back in calling a body-shaming troll a “d**k.”

The 31-year-old has been candid about her body, having had tummy tuck surgery in the past.

Bristol was wearing a black bodysuit under a denim jacket in a group photo shared by the Teen Mom OG alum.

While Bristol was lauded as “stunning” and “hot,” not everyone was complimentary.

“You’re gaining weight, girl,” one troll wrote.

That’s all.”

“I’m so glad my grandpa doesn’t have IG, lol- thanks Jorge,” she replied on Instagram Stories, sharing a screengrab of the comment.

Brisol wasn’t finished there; in the next Story, she posted a photo of herself and a new attack on the troll, writing, “happy lbs, d**k.”

Bristol did appear to have a cooling off period, as she later apologized in a short clip for her choice of words.

“My conscience was clouded, so I wanted to apologize to you, Jorge for calling you a d**k,” she said as she lay in bed.

“I should have had the foresight to turn the other cheek.”

I was just in the mood for something fiery.

So please accept my apologies.

Allow me to have some grace.

“I apologized because it wasn’t cool of me, and I just wanted to clear my conscience.”

“I’m sorry,” she said at the end.

That language will not be used by me.

I’ll make an effort to refrain from using that language in the future.

I’m sorry, but this is very unlike me on Instagram.”

Bristol revealed to fans in May that she had a tummy tuck “years ago” and showed off the scars from the procedure, which she described as “the worst pain.”

Dakota Meyer has two daughters, Sailor, six, and Atlee, four, and ex Levi Johnston has a son, Tripp, thirteen.

Bristol announced her weight loss plans in April 2020 after posting photos of herself wearing a black crop top hoodie and biker shorts.

“Put on some happy pounds and honestly been working out way too much to be this unhappy with how I look,” she wrote alongside the photographs.

“I know what I need to do to change it… ‘you can’t outwork a bad diet’ is so true… cleaning it up and holding myself accountable with an at-home 30-day challenge from my girl.”