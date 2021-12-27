Bristol Palin, a teen mom, celebrates her 13-year-old son Tripp’s birthday with throwback photos and calls him an “incredible young man.”

Bristol Palin, a teen mom, honors her 13-year-old son Tripp’s birthday with throwback photos and calls him an “incredible young man.”

Bristol Palin, a TEEN Mom alum, celebrated her son Tripp’s 13th birthday on Monday with throwback photos and videos from his childhood.

The 31-year-old, who has an eldest child with ex Levi Johnston, became teary-eyed as she gushed about her son’s transformation into an “incredible young man.”

Bristol reshared a photo from 2016 when she celebrated Tripp’s eighth birthday to kick off the online birthday celebrations for her newly-minted teenage son.

She then shared a sweet photo of the two of them dressed in athletic gear – an orange shirt for him, a dark green shirt for her, and black shorts and shoes for both of them.

“Can’t believe my baby is 13 today!!!!” wrote the ex-Teen Mom in a Facebook post.

The next three pictures showed Tripp riding a dirt bike on a course and smiling as he held a fish he’d caught.

The mother and son were seen joking around on the couch in one video.

Bristol joked, “Now we look alike,” as she showed off her perfectly straightened and whitened teeth.

Her son did the same, though he was wearing a white mouth guard that only gave the impression that he had the same bright white teeth as his mother.

The second clip was taken during Tripp’s football game, during which he ran with the ball and scored a touchdown.

“Go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go!” she screamed as

“Wow, Tripp, you did a fantastic job!”

“Really proud to have this one as my son,” the proud mother captioned a photo of herself on the field with Tripp and a few other children and their mothers.

In another photo, big brother Tripp sat on the carpet with his two sisters, reading them a book.

He was dubbed “the absolute sweetest brother” by Bristol.

As she shared an adorable video of toddler Tripp in the car wearing a hat, she wrote, “13 years flewwwww by.”

Other shots showed him smiling in the sun, having fun with winter sports, and going out to lunch.

Tripp fired a gun into the air in the final video, appearing to be practicing clay target shooting.

Bristol teased fans with a rare new photo of Tripp on her page last month, hinting at all the Tripp content to come.

Tripp’s fans couldn’t believe he was “as tall as his mother!” according to Tripp’s fans.

They stood side by side in athleisure wear, holding each other close.

Tripp appeared to be only a few inches taller than his mother, and the two of them…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.