Britain’s biggest family reveal the name of their 11th girl in an adorable video

The parents of Britain’s biggest family have revealed the adorable name of their 11th daughter with the help of their youngest children.

Sue, 44, and husband Noel, 48, from Lancashire, welcomed their 22nd child on Friday 3 April and shared a video their YouTube account of the chosen name this weekend.

The couple, who welcomed their first child 30 years ago, enlisted the help of six of their brood who hunted for clues to create the letters of her name.

The pair revealed they have called the little girl Heidie, with a middle name Rose – named after their eldest daughter and Noel’s mother.

‘We are going to be filming the most anticipated vlog, I think, ever. You have all been asking what little Miss Radford’s name is.

‘We are going to make it a bit of fun for the kids, so they are going to be revealing what this little beautiful girl is called.’

The video showed each of the children read out a clue which included ‘where does the baby nap’ and ‘what room did we recently paint’.

In a race against the clock, the children scoured the house for the locations where six letters of the baby’s name were hidden.

The children then gathered in the garden before turning each A4 letter around to reveal the name ‘Heidie’.

Speaking in the garden as the family enjoyed Easter Sunday at home during lockdown, Noel added: ‘She also has a middle name which is Rose. We picked Rose because Sophie our eldest daughter, her middle name is Rose, who was named after my mum – my mum’s middle name was Rose.

‘The idea was we are finishing on a little girl, Heidie is our last daughter, so we have given her the middle name Rose – the same as Sophie.

‘So we started on a Rose, and we are finishing on a Rose.’

He revealed: ‘It has been hard work trying to agree on a name that will all love and she is the first one where she has been born without a name ready and picked for her.’

Sue was induced just before midday on Friday 3 March, placed on a drip at 4pm and gave birth to a baby girl weighing 7lbs, at 10pm at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

It is a legal requirement for parents to register a birth and should be done 42 days after a baby is born.

This is usually done at a registry office in the district where the child is born and made in person either by one or both parents.

But authorities have currently postponed all registrations for the foreseeable future as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sue has now spent more than 800 weeks of her life pregnant after having her first child at aged 14.

Noel had a vasectomy after baby number nine but had it reversed shortly afterwards.

The next most recent child is Bonnie Raye, who was born in November 2018, with the others being Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, and Archie 22 months.

The couple met for the first time when Sue was seven, before going on to have their first child when Sue was 14 and Noel was 19.

They got married in 1993 when Sue turned 18, and went on to have nine children before Noel had a vasectomy – which he later had reversed.

Sadly Alfie, the couple’s 17th child, was still born on July 6th 2014.