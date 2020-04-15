British Airways’ new Airbus collides with Emirates Boeing at Dubai’s empty airport

Around 80 percent of all aircraft worldwide are on the ground and are temporarily no longer in use. British Airways and Emirates Airlines, which are among the largest airlines with an intercontinental route network, have also reduced their flights to a minimum.

At Dubai Airport, where the huge Airbus A380s land every minute on normal days, things are extremely quiet these days. At the largest hub for international air traffic in the Middle East, only cargo flights and occasional return flights are currently carried out for passengers stuck in the United Arab Emirates.

Two wide-body aircraft get wedged

In this exceptional situation, two large jets wedged into each other on Tuesday morning, as the website simpleflying.com reports.

When a British Airways Airbus A350 was pushed backwards by a pushback vehicle while preparing to take off for a flight to London, the horizontal stabilizer crashed into the rear of a parked Boeing 777 from Emirates Airlines. According to flightradar24.com, this plane had landed in Dubai from Riyadh from Saudi Arabia the day before.

Property damage occurred on both aircraft. “We can confirm that on the morning of April 14, a plane from another airline touched an Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport,” said an airline press officer. “Nobody was hurt,” it said.

Photos of the two aircraft involved, which the Hamburg-based Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center (Jacdec) uploaded to Twitter, show the damage to the horizontal stabilizers.

The British Airways registration G-XWBA is an Airbus A350-1000. The long-haul jet was only delivered to the British airline in June last year. It is the first of 18 aircraft of this type ordered.

The return flight to London with flight number BA106 had to be canceled. The damaged aircraft is currently parked in a corner of Dubai Airport. Replacement aircraft are sufficiently available to both airlines during these weeks.

sources: www.jacdec.de and simpleflying.com

