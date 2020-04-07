British Playboy model, 30, narrowly avoided death after a tornado ripped through her Nashville home

A British Playboy model has revealed she narrowly cheated death when a 170mph tornado ripped through her house.

Lora Drammis, 30, saw her roof fall in as she was blasted onto her bathroom floor in the middle of the night when two tornadoes ripped through a 50-mile stretch of Tennessee killing 26 last month.

The model, originally from Dorchester, Dorset, moved to LA six years ago and relocated to Nashville in 2019.

Speaking to the Sun, Lora, who lives alone, said: ‘It sounded like a nuclear bomb had gone off. The whole thing was terrifying.’

Lora feared all her neighbors had died when the F3 tornado hit her home last month.

She was in bed watching a lightning storm when she heard tornado-warning sirens and got a text from her friend urging her to hide.

‘I got the text that said take shelter and then like two seconds later one of my friends texted me and just said “hide” so then I took it seriously,’ she told Fox17, revealing that she sprung into action as soon as the messages came through.

Thinking quickly, the model grabbed her dog Araya and ran to jump in the bath, which she says is the safest place to be in a tornado.

But she was knocked off her feet as soon as she opened the door, and blasted back across her bedroom.

She tolled on top of her dog, and managed to push the door closed with her feet.

‘It just knocked me back into the bedroom and I just got on top of her because I was holding her and managed to push my door shut with my feet and hold it because I could just feel the pressure and stuff going through,’ she said.

‘The pressure of it felt like the door was going to fall on top of us. It was the most frightening experience of my life,’ she added to The Sun.

Lora revealed her windows were all smashed and her kitchen and bedroom caved in, leaving her trapped, with images revealing the horrific damage that her house sustained while she was still inside.

‘I was screaming,’ she recalled. ‘I thought everyone else on my street was dead. I was in my pajamas and there was glass everywhere. My car was wrecked.’

She was later freed by a neighbor, but revealed if she had gone into her bedroom instead of her bathroom, she may have died.

Lora is now staying with a friend in Nashville, and is helping to rebuild the local community, even starting a GoFundMe page for two of her elderly neighbors, who saw their home of 42 years completely destroyed by the tornadoes.

The model and her best friend, Kayce Mcgehee, saw an interview with Winston Morelock on local news station Fox17, and were devastated by his emotional story about losing the house that he has shared with his beloved wife for so many years.

During the tornado Winston and his wife Faye, who were sleeping when it hit, were ripped apart when their bed was pulled out of their home.

Despite suffering so much loss of her own, Lora was determined to help Winston and his wife in whatever way she could – so she and Kayce set up an online fundraiser for the couple, which has since amassed more than $12,000.

‘Losing everything is so terrible, but then when you don’t have that what’s next option, I just couldn’t even imagine if I didn’t have my friends,’ Lora said of her desire to help the couple, while crediting her closest pals with helping her to get through such a horrific time.

Among the 26 people who died in the two tornadoes, several were young children and 73,000 people were left without power for days.

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning on March 3, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing in most of the deaths.

One twister wrecked homes and businesses across a 10-mile stretch of Nashville that included parts of downtown. It smashed more than three dozen buildings, including destroying the tower and stained glass of a historic church.

Another tornado damaged more than 100 structures along a two-mile path of destruction in Putnam County, wiping some homes from their foundations and depositing the wreckage far away.

Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift led celebrity tributes to those affected. Parton shared a video on Twitter, telling Tennesseans: ‘You’re being thought of and we love you.’