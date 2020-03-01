British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and are expecting a baby

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (55) and girlfriend Carrie Symonds 31, are expecting a child and are engaged to be married, the couple said to have announced on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are delighted to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in early summer," the statement said according to Reuters. The New York Times, CNN also reported that Downing Street, where the UK government is located, confirmed the news and via ABC news, no wedding date was announced.

The New York Times reports that Johnson will be the first British prime minister to have been married in office for 250 years. He will also be the first Prime Minister since Tony Blair to have a child while living at 10 Downing Street. Former Prime Minister Blair and his wife Cherie welcomed a son named Leo in 2000.

Several UK publications have reported that Symonds has detailed the big news on their private Instagram page.

"I wouldn't normally post anything like this here, but I wanted my friends to know about me," Symonds wrote on her private Instagram, according to the BBC. "Many of you already know, but for my friends who still don't know, we got engaged at the end of last year … and we have a baby hatching in early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."

It will be the first child for Symonds who previously worked as communications chief for Johnson's Conservative Party. Johnson, who was previously married twice, has four children from his second marriage to Marina Wheeler, according to the Washington Post.

