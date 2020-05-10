British rapper Ty dies at 47 from coronavirus

Ty, a British hip-hop star and nominated for a Mercury Award for his album “Upwards” in 2003, has died at the age of 47 after contracting the coronavirus, according to “The Guardian.”

“Ty’s condition had improved, but last week, while in a normal ward, he contracted pneumonia that worsened his recovery and, ultimately, Ty’s body could no longer defend itself … close friends, family and fans They are devastated by his death, “they explain in a statement.

Born in London in 1972, the son of Nigerian immigrants, Ty released his debut album “Awkward” in 2001 but it was not until two years later with “Upwards” that he would reach his greatest fame and even went on to be nominated with an Amy Winehouse for an award. which finally fell to Franz Ferdinand.

In 2019 he formed a UK hip-hop supergroup called Kingdem with rappers Blak Twang and Rodney, and this British outlet cites the rapper’s concern with trying to take apart and change the perception that hip-hop is an artistic experience of as much as academic music. .