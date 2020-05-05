British YouTube star Nella Rose, issues an apology video for resurfaced colourist tweets

20 SHARES Share Tweet

British influencer Nella Rose issued an apology to her fans after a stream of resurfaced tweets revealed that she once held colourist views.

The 22-year-old from London, who boasts over 367,000 subscribers on YouTube, filmed an apology after old posts on Twitter critiquing dark skinned women and Somalians went viral.

Among the stream of resurfaced tweets, posted between 2012 and 2016, Nella wrote: ‘Why do black girls wear blusher? Like… who you tryna fool’

Another reads: ‘These times when you’re on a bus full of Somalians and it sounds like a fish mongers market’

A third said: ‘White girls wear weave. Black girls abuse it.’

In her apology, Nella said she ‘hated being African’ at school, where she was bullied for her hair, lips and the food she ate, and and abused others as a way of deflecting negative attention from herself.

Following the backlash to the archived tweets, Nella uploaded a video to her YouTube channel explaining the motivations behind them.

‘I cannot explain how sorry I am for those tweets. Borderline those tweets were terrible, I’m not going to lie to you. They were terrible but I’m not going to come on here and be like “I was 12, I was 13, I was immature, I was the product of my environment”,’ she said.

Nella explained that by the age of ten she knew right from wrong and that she doesn’t agree with people defending her actions.

She continued: ‘I don’t think people should be defending me because if you are, you’re encouraging that behaviour. That behaviour was wrong and that’s why I’m being called out for it, rightfully so.

‘With that being said I just want to send out my deepest apologises to everybody that I have offended.’

The 22-year-old said she understands the outrage and that she should take accountability because she has shared her life with the internet.

Nella said: ‘When I was growing up, living in London, it’s not that I hated being blackt, but I hated being African. When you’re in year seven, year eight and stuff like that, Africans were always getting cussed.’

‘People were getting cussed for having big lips, I was getting cussed for my nose and having picky hair. I was so ashamed of being African that when it came to bringing packed lunch in, I didn’t want to because I was scared that I would stink up the place.’

Explaining that she’s not excusing her behaviour, Nella claimed she began turning the negative attention from herself to Somalians.

‘I genuinely sat there and believed by cussing Somalian people, I would turn the attention of what people were saying about me.

‘I don’t even know how I thought that was acceptable.’

Nella has removed her Instagram and Twitter profiles since the backlash, admitting she would criticize and black girls who she was jealous off.

She revealed that she wasn’t allowed to wear weaves like some of the other black girls in her school.

‘Two wrongs don’t make a right. I was foul mouthed. I was rude. I was dead wrong. I was ignorant, I’m not going to lie. I was anti-black and it’s weird to say because obviously I’m black but I was anti-black,’ she added.

The apology divided opinions when it began trending on YouTube, but many agreed she seems genuinely sorry for her actions.

One person wrote: ‘To be honest seeing those tweets really disappointed me because I really like Nella and enjoy her content.

‘But after watching this video, listening to her explain her mentality at the time and how she feels about this situation really made me like her more. Instead of coming on YouTube crying or asking for pity, she owned what she did and understands why people are angry. I just pray she’s doing okay. Sending much love’

Another said: ‘She made a mistake. Everyone has made mistakes. It’s life and she has apologised. She didn’t love herself before. What she said was wrong but I don’t know why people were bringing in her mother in it.

‘And I don’t get why they brought up something that she had said eight years ago to use against her. I know Nella, then you should know that she isn’t even a bad person. There are so many celebrities who have been racist and have not apologised and they get no backlash at all. Actually feel bad for her, not going to lie.’

A third added: ‘Some of you acting like you never said a bad word against anyone in your youth. She’s older now and more mature and has changed ! Grow up and move on, she doesn’t deserve to be hated over something she did ten years ago.’