Britney Spears’ accusation that she sold a book on her own dime elicits a response from Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears responds to Britney Spears’ claim that she sold a book on her own dime.

Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent Nightline interview in which she promoted her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn Spears is defending herself.

Britney said on Twitter that her younger sister was “never around me much 15 years ago,” when her conservatorship began, and added, “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

Jamie Lynn was also accused of living off Britney’s success, saying, “She never had to work for anything.”

She was always given everything!!!!”

Her family, according to the 40-year-old pop star, “ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one.”

Jamie Lynn then took to Instagram to make a statement about her sister.

Jamie Lynn wrote, “It’s difficult to see these posts, as I’m sure the rest of the world feels.”

“All I want to do is wish her the best.”

Brit, you know I’ve always been here, even behind the scenes.

It’s exhausting when our private conversations and texts don’t match what we post on social media.

I know you’re going through a lot, and I never want to take anything away from you, but I also can’t put myself down.”

Jamie Lynn also stated that her family has received death threats, which she attributes to Britney’s “vague and accusatory posts,” claiming that Britney could “tell the truth, and put an end to everything in a second if she wanted to.”

The mother of two went on to say that she has previously kept her mouth shut, but that this may no longer be possible in the future.

“I may have to clear the air on my own to protect my and my family’s safety,” she wrote.

“However, I’m sorry to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book isn’t about her.”

I can’t help but be a Spears myself, and some of my experiences revolve around my sister.

I’ve worked hard since I was a child, and despite being someone’s little sister, I’ve built a successful career.”

“I will,” Jamie Lynn said at the end of her statement, despite the fact that she is speaking her truth to move forward.

