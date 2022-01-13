Britney Spears allegedly got in Jamie Lynn Spears’ face while holding her daughter Ivey, according to Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears allegedly got in Jamie Lynn Spears’ face while she was holding her daughter Ivey, according to Jamie Lynn Spears.

Returning the gaze.

Jamie Lynn Spears is ruminating on “scared” encounters with her sister, Britney Spears.

On Wednesday, January 12, the 30-year-old Zoey 101 actress told Nightline’s Juju Chang that Jamie Lynn, 40, once “got in [her]face” while she was holding her 3-year-old daughter Ivey.

“She cursed at me, so I just walked out of the rooms,” the author of Things I Should Have Said claimed, adding that the incident occurred during a coronavirus quarantine.

“I was like, ‘We’re all family under one roof,'” she said.

“I’m not trying to argue,” I said, “and when I tried to get out of the situation, I guess she became enraged.”

Maddie, her now-13-year-old daughter, “tried to mediate the situation,” according to the Mississippi native, who added, “I hated that.”

That’s not what you’re supposed to do, you know.

You’re 12 years old.”

“They told me that I shouldn’t be upset,” she said when asked about her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears’ reactions to the situation.

I can’t upset Britney, for example.

‘You just saw my children and I being upset,’ I explained.

‘When will I be important?’

The actress went on to detail another alleged incident with the Princess of Pop, claiming that she once locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room with a knife because she was “scared.”

“I was a kid in that moment,” the All That alum reflected.

I had a lot of anxiety.

That was a personal experience for me.

But I was also afraid to say anything because I didn’t want to irritate anyone or anything.

But I was also concerned that she did not feel secure.”

In clips broadcast on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Jamie Lynn clarified to Chang, 56, that she “still” has “love” for Britney.

“I’ve always loved and supported her and done what’s right for her, and she knows it,” the singer of “Shotgun Wedding” said.

“Because I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, I set up ways to assist her when she needed it.

[I] went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to end the conservatorship and put our family’s problems behind us.

If it’s going to cause so much trouble.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Jamie Lynn Spears Claims Britney Spears Got in Her Face When Holding Daughter Ivey