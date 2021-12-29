Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Take Her Two Sons to an Art Show: ‘Adventure’: ‘So Much Fun’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Take Her Two Sons on a ‘Adventure’ Art Exhibit: ‘So Much Fun’

Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, was spotted bonding with her and ex-husband Kevin Federline’s two sons during a family outing.

“Adventures with the kids are so much fun,” the Grammy winner, 40, captioned an Instagram video she shared with Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, on Monday, December 27.

Spears and her sons’ voices were sped up and high-pitched as they played on swings and strolled through a Los Angeles art exhibit in the video posted to social media.

“Don’t post any of this,” one of the Princess of Pop’s children is heard saying in the video, to which the songwriter responds that she’ll “post her own version,” joking that the teenagers were “such turds.”

From 2004 to 2007, the “Stronger” singer was married to Federline, 43.

Their first son was born in 2005, and their second was born the following year.

