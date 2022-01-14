Britney Spears begs her sister Jamie Lynn Spears to stop telling “crazy lies for Hollywood books” about the Knife Story.

In regards to the Knife Story, Britney Spears begs her sister Jamie Lynn Spears to stop telling “crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

After the January Nightline interview, the rivalry between Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears reached new heights.

The 40-year-old pop star revealed to her Twitter followers that she was suffering from a 104-degree fever while watching her sister’s ABC Good Morning America and Nightline interview on Jan.

12th, 2022

Britney appears to be feeling better and has had a chance to process everything because she has strong feelings about the knife story Jamie Lynn told.

Juju Chang asked Sweet Magnolias actor Jamie Lynn about an incident she described in her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said, during an ABC News Nightline interview.

Britney Spears allegedly took a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room because she was scared, according to the 30-year-old.

Chang enquired as to why Jamie Lynn included that in her book.

“I think it’s important for me to have had my own panic attacks and to understand how we can feel in those moments,” Jamie Lynn explained.

“However, it’s also important to remember that I was a child at the time.”

I was frightened.

That was a personal experience for me.

But I was also afraid to say anything because I didn’t want to upset anyone.

But I was also upset because she didn’t feel secure.”

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up like she’s never opened up before.https:t.coVqjMW7CuMM

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Full Statement on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship on Instagram

Following the broadcast of the interview on Jan.

Britney responded with a Tweet on December 12th, explaining that she was suffering from a 104-degree fever but needed to comment.

Jamie Lynn was 17 when Britney shaved her head and dealt with constant paparazzi attention in 2008, and she felt her sister had no right to say she was “out of control.”

January 1st,

Britney sent out another Tweet on the 14th, this time addressing Jamie Lynn Spears’ knife story directly to her sister.

Britney began, “Jamie Lynn… congrats, babe.”

“You’ve sunk to a new low… I’ve never seen you with a knife, nor would I ever think to!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I’ve ever seen in…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.