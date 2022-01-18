Britney Spears’ Book: 9 Surprising Facts About Her Teenage Pregnancy and More by Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is revealing herself in ways she’s never done before.

The 30-year-old actress reflects on her childhood as Britney Spears’ younger sister, as well as her own early fame, teenage pregnancy, and relationship woes in her new memoir, Things I Should’ve Said.

Jamie Lynn also gives fans an inside look at Britney’s previous conservatorship from her perspective, as well as an update on her family, including her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.

ET has reached out to the attorneys for Britney, Jamie, and Lynne in regards to Jamie Lynn’s book and the allegations it contains.

Jamie Lynn told ET that she wrote the book for her two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, as well as anyone who has ever felt silenced.

“I wrote this book to show my daughters how to use their voices,” she told ET. “I hope that inspires others to do the same.”

Even if you’re afraid, and even if you think it’s something you shouldn’t do, your voice is important.

You should always have the impression that you are in charge of your story.”

Keep reading for nine shocking revelations from the new book Things I Should’ve Said.

Jamie Lynn claims that her father was “often in and out” during her childhood, and that when he was there, “he spent much of his time in a chair trying to convince everyone else he wasn’t drunk,” according to Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn claims Jamie “never really stopped drinking,” but he did take breaks.

Those times were “difficult” for Jamie Lynn because she felt like she “never knew what version” of her father would show up.

Jamie Lynn writes that as Britney’s fame grew, “it put a lot of strain on the family.” Jamie and Lynne divorced in 2002, but Jamie’s presence in Jamie Lynn’s life continued to cause turmoil.

“Despite the angst, my father’s long-standing habit of disappearing for weeks at a time continued, and my momma enabled his behaviors,” she writes.

“The consequences of his alcoholism traumatized me, and the prospect of him showing up drunk at any of my sporting events or performances gave me anxiety.”

Then came the year 2007.

Britney was going through a difficult time.

