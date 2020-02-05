Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Spills Secrets on Their Tandem Workouts

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are stronger together.

The superstar singer and her trainer beau love to get in the zone. Over the years, the celeb couple has posted a series of clips from their joint workouts online, sharing their moves with fans. Now, Sam is opening up about training and working up a sweat with his leading lady.

“[Britney] is a natural born athlete, so the info she has about working out combined with what I know about fitness, is what you see when we collaborate on new moves that we do together,” Sam tells E! News. “It looks great on camera, but the moves are much harder in person than they look.”

“We work out a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises,” Sam continues. “A lot of the yoga moves that she does I just can’t do. She is a natural born athlete and she pushes herself, combining dancing along with various workouts.”

“You just can’t plateau when you’re in shape,” he adds. “You really need to challenge yourself and change things up to maintain your fitness.”

In fact, Sam just launched a fitness program today, Asghari Fitness (AsghariFitness.com) in order to help people get in the best shape of their lives.

“Everyone around me from my family, my girlfriend and my team encouraged me to do a program built for everyone to get in the best shape of their life,” Sam tells E! News. “This is a professional program that is designed for everyone. It’s about changing people’s lifestyle. It’s a nutrition plan, it’s a workout and it incorporates the spiritual and mental aspects as well. It’s an all-encompassing program.”

“The fitness program is designed for anyone, people who have an hour or even 30 minutes to get a workout in,” he continues. “Getting to the gym, just getting there is important, and to keep in mind calories in calories out. The program will keep track of what you’re doing in your personal profile. Most of the moves are centered around body weight, so you can do most of them anywhere.”

While Sam and Britney love to hit the gym together, they also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities as well.

“Most of the activities we do involvement movement anyway. We go horseback riding, bicycling and now we are thinking about skydiving,” Sam shares. “Skydiving is a very active sport, so we are looking into getting into it. We do a lot of outdoor activities together. We really want to adventure and live the best quality of life that we can.”

Aside from training, Sam is also a budding actor. He’s appeared on NCIS and was also in Can You Keep a Secret? Up next, Sam can be seen in the Carl Weber series, The Family Business.