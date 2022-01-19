Britney Spears calls Jamie Lynn a “f**king hateful” and “selfish little brat” in a new rant following her sister’s confession.

In a new rant following her sister’s tell-all, Britney Spears blasts Jamie Lynn as “f**king hateful” and a “selfish little brat.”

BRITNEY Spears’ feud with her sister Jamie Lynn has continued with a new post in which she claims she “shut her out when she needed her most.”

The pop singer took down a photo of a couple of chocolate drinks, as well as her slides criticizing her sister, in order to re-upload everything with more specific claims.

“You selfish little brat! Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mamma!” Britney wrote in the new post.

“She was so proud, and you said it was strange to that interview girl.”

“…What were you thinking when you said that?”

She went on to call Jamie Lynn a “selfish little brat” and “f**king hateful.”

“And the topic about the knife, which ironically is the only lie you’ve ever told in your entire life, why is that conversation 20 minutes?” Britney continued.

Based on “derogatory” claims about her in Jamie Lynn’s new book, Things I Should Have Said, the singer, 40, has issued a cease and desist letter to her sibling.

