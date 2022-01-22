Britney Spears: Christina Aguilera ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ for her: I’ll ‘Always’ Be Here to Talk

Despite past feuds, Christina Aguilera has made it clear that she is a staunch supporter of Britney Spears.

During an appearance on The Enrique Santos Show on Friday, January 21, the Burlesque star, 41, said of the “Lucky” songstress, 40, “I would love to [speak with Britney], I would always be open to that.”

“It’s a topic about which I’d like to be cautious because I never want to speak out of turn about someone I admire and respect.”

But I’m overjoyed… I couldn’t be happier for her; every woman deserves to feel empowered and to claim it in whatever way she sees fit.”

While Aguilera admitted that “growing up” in the spotlight can be “freakin’ crazy” for the two of them, she also stated that there is no ill will between them.

“You know, if anyone understands what that means at that time coming up, it would definitely be her and I,” she explained.

“I’ll always be here for you to reach out to, no matter what.”

I love being able to connect with other women in that way… it’s critical now, more than ever, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

During the lengthy conservatorship case last year, the “Beautiful” singer remained silent about her relationship with her fellow Mousekeeter — until the Crossroads star broke her silence during an emotional June 2021 court hearing.

As the conservatorship, which officially ended in November 2021, and legal battle made headlines, the New York native praised Spears’ fortitude.

“I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through these past few days,” the “Genie in the Bottle” singer tweeted at the time, alongside a throwback photo with her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star.

“It is intolerable that any woman, or human, desiring to be in charge of her own destiny should be denied the opportunity to do so.”

Being ignored, bullied, or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most draining, devastating, and humiliating experience imaginable.

The psychological and emotional harm.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Christina Aguilera ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ for Britney Spears: I Will ‘Always’ Be Here to Talk