Britney Spears’ conservatorship extended until ‘at least’ February as fans fear for the singer and demand her ‘freedom’

BRITNEY Spears’ conservatorship has been extended until “at least” February 2021 – despite her ongoing fight to be removed from the contact.

A judge at a Los Angeles court ruled on Wednesday that the 38-year-old pop star will remain under the legal control of her father, Jamie Spears, indefinitely, according to documents obtained by Variety.

Despite Britney filing a request earlier this week asking for her dad to be removed from the conservatorship, the extension remains until at least February 1, 2021.

The outlet reported that the singer’s dad and mom, Lynne – as well as four attorney’s – all took part in the discussions during the hearing.

Britney lost her battle to have her father removed as the sole guardian of her legal and financial affairs at an LA courthouse this week.

The Toxic songstress had asked a judge to make her temporary care manager Jodi Montgomery – who took over last year when her father became ill – to continue permanently as her conservator.

She “strongly opposed” Jamie being her sole conservator, court documents filed by her attorney revealed.

The documents also stated that “a major overhaul in how her conservatorship is run is needed to reflect her current lifestyle and her wishes” – confirming reports that the star no longer wishes to perform at this moment in time.

After Wednesday’s ruling, fans immediately expressed their fear for the singer’s well-being amid the ongoing campaign supporting the star.

Hordes of #FreeBritney supporters attended the hearing as they held banners demanding for the singer to be “freed” from her conservatorship.

Despite not getting the results she wanted, the mom-of-two seemed undefeated as she recognized her followers’ efforts in a lengthy post on Instagram.

She wrote: “I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives.

“We don’t know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!!

“For me I want to thank all my dear … sweet … real fans for being so damn wonderful!!”

The Toxic hitmaker concluded: “I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine… thank you for your support!!!”

Britney also shared a puzzling video in which she randomly listed all her favorite things.

“The first question you guys ask me is what’s my favorite holiday… my favorite holiday is probably Halloween just because I like getting dressed up.

“I love the candy and I love scaring people,” she added.

She went on to share that her favorite subject in school was history, her favorite designer is Tom Ford, her favorite restaurant is Mastro’s because she likes steak and baked potatoes.

Britney’s fans seemed confused with the clip, claiming that “no-one” was asking her the questions to which she gave answers.

One wrote: “THESE ARE NOT THE QUESTIONS WE ARE ASKING!!!!!!!! OUR QUESTIONS ARE DIFFERENT!”

Another added: “Britney… NO ONE is asking these questions.”

Other fans were concerned by Britney’s appearance and demeanor in the clip, claiming she is “not okay.”