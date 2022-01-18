Britney Spears’ Crossroads co-star Zoe Saldaa is praised by Zoe Saldaa for “Stepping Up for Herself.”

Crossroads co-star Britney Spears is praised by Zoe Saldaa for “Stepping Up for Herself.”

Zoe Saldaa reflected on working with Britney Spears in the Shonda Rhimes–penned film Crossroad in an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of its 20th anniversary.

Zoe Saldaa will never forget the road trip she took.

Despite the fact that Crossroads was released nearly two decades ago, the actress recalls fondly working with Britney Spears, Taryn Manning, and the rest of the cast.

And, as the film approaches its 20th anniversary on Feb.

Zoe, 15, reflects on her one-of-a-kind adventure.

“I was just so excited to be doing a movie about three friends,” Zoe told E! News in an exclusive interview.

“I am one of three sisters, and my three sisters and I are best friends.

I’m instantly moved by anything that has to do with female bonding or sisterhood.

It’s clear to me.

For me, it’s simple.

It’s something I long for.

“I’m always on the lookout for it.”

Working on the project with writer Shonda Rhimes was a dream come true for Zoe, and filming alongside Britney was a dream come true.

“I worked with Britney Spears when she was the biggest thing,” she explained.

“She was always such a sweet and lovely person.”

She hasn’t changed.

I just have a feeling she’s still around.

I admire her for taking charge of her own situation.

It’s incredible.”

Crossroads was about three childhood best friends who decided to take a cross-country road trip with a guy they’d just met.

Along the way, the group discovered themselves while forming even stronger bonds.

Britney had just released massive hits like “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “Overprotected” at the time of the film’s release, and her co-star was simply curious about her.

“My mother always told me that if you’re curious about another woman, just ask for advice and reach out,” Zoe said.

“You don’t need to create a competitive atmosphere.”

There’s enough…She’s so natural and down-to-earth and approachable.

All of that is something I recall.”

In between reminiscing about her acting days, Zoe took the opportunity to ring in the new year and celebrate her partnership with Corona Premier.

Starting this month, the actress will collaborate with Corona Premier to demonstrate to fans the power of small steps through the “Keepin’ it Cool…

