Britney Spears’ Current Reasons for Not Wanting to Return to Music

Despite the fact that Britney Spears is no longer in conservatorship, fans should not expect new music from her anytime soon.

The 40-year-old singer revealed her conservatory troubles in a recent Instagram post, making her hesitant to fully return to the music industry.

Spears’ most recent appearance was in 2018.

The singer took an indefinite hiatus from live performances following her Las Vegas residency.

Spears detailed how she “coped” with her conservatorship in an Instagram post, saying she used “fake denial” to deal with it.

Spears wrote, “I was NICE, FAKE, and I was screaming inside.”

“I tried to be nice, but what they did to my heart was unforgivable!!!! I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of old songs….

For four years in Vegas, I had two months off in between each show setting… and every time I asked, I was told ‘No….'”

The Net Worth of Britney Spears in 2021 Doesn’t Make Sense

Spears continued on Instagram, saying she believes those in charge of her wanted her to “fail” so she could remain in conservatorship.

“It was a set up to make me fail,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see and it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all my music…. yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?”

The singer went on to say that she is “scared” of the music industry as a result of her ordeal.

“I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore… that’s just the surface issues.”

People have no idea what was done to me personally… and after what I’ve gone through, I’m afraid of people and the business!!!! They really hurt me!!!!” Spears wrote.

“Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k you,’ in a sense, when it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” she continued.

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, wants her to keep paying his legal fees.

Spears, on the other hand, is refusing to make any new music…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.