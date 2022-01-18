Britney Spears Debuts Her New ‘…Baby One More Time’ Look, and It’s Insanely Retro

Britney Spears Debuts Her New ‘…Baby One More Time’ Look, and It’s Bringing Back Memories

Britney Spears’ iconic outfit from the “…Baby One More Time” music video has been reimagined, and we’re just as enamored with it as we were 24 years ago.

On Tuesday, January 18, the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to flaunt her new and improved ensemble.

While the majority of her caption focused on her ongoing feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney did make a point of highlighting her signature look.

And it’s safe to say that the nostalgia was all too real, from the cropped white button down and emerald green plaid skirt to the high socks and choker necklace.

Britney Spears wore a strikingly similar outfit in the original music video, which debuted in 1988.

However, there were a few distinctions.

Her hair was styled in pigtail braids at the time, and she wore a grey cardigan over her white top and a black schoolgirl skirt.

While Britney’s Instagram post didn’t have a comment section, history shows that the throwback moment wasn’t forgotten by her followers.

The singer of “Lucky” wore the same white button up back in August.

“Simplicity at its finest… a white collared shirt!!!!! I smoothed my cheeks a little but I didn’t have to retouch this pic at all… I just had a good hardy I guess!!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post.

Followers were quick to scream out the “…Baby One More Time” vibes.

“Oops, I did it again vibes,” a fan observed.

Someone else said, “Your Baby One More Time Serve,” while another added, “OOPS SHE DID IT AGAIN.”

Britney Spears isn’t the only one who likes to dress up in old outfits.

Celebrities from all over the world have paid tribute to the singer.

Take, for example, Olivia Rodrigo.

In June 2021, while filming her music video, the 18-year-old singer gave the classic look a grunge spin.

Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the “Brutal” singer.

