Britney Spears Explains Why Her Sister Jamie Lynn’s Tell-All Interview “bothered Me” Britney Spears Explains Why Her Sister Jamie Lynn’s Tell-All Interview “bothered Me” Britney Spears Explains Why Her Sister Jamie Lynn’s Tell-All Interview

Britney Spears Names Two Reasons Why Her Sister Jamie Lynn’s Tell-All Interview “bothered Me” Britney Spears Names Two Reasons Why Her Sister Jamie Lynn’s Tell-All Interview “bothered Me”

Britney Spears let it all out when she chastised her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for implying that she was “out of control” while performing her songs and remixes.

Britney Spears is speaking her mind about her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent interview.

The star of Zoey 101 made an appearance on Good Morning America in January.

12 and talked about her role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which ended in November.

“I had no idea what was going on, and I wasn’t paying attention.”

I was preoccupied with the fact that I was a pregnant 17-year-old.

“I knew nothing about it then, and I know nothing about it now,” she said on air to promote her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.

However, Britney does not appear to agree with some of her sister’s points made during the interview, as she revealed on Twitter on Thursday, Jan.

13, to give her perspective on how the situation developed over the last 13 years.

“I watched it with a 104 [degree]fever, which was actually kind of nice because it forced me to surrender to not caring,” she said in a statement.

“I couldn’t give a f–k but my head hurt so bad… of course, I’m a drama queen when I’m sick, so I thought I was going to die.”

The singer, who stated that she is “fine” now, went on to say that there were two things about Jamie Lynn’s sit-down that “bothered me.”

“My sister told me how out of control my behavior was,” Britney explained.

“She was never around me much at that time 15 years ago….

So, unless she’s trying to sell a book at my expense, why are they even talking about it??? REALLY???”

Second, the discussion about Jamie Lynn performing Britney’s hits was hurtful to Britney.

The 30-year-old author, who performed a medley of her sister’s songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, told interviewer Juju Chang that the backlash is “a little bit perplexing,” adding, “I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that.”

To be honest, I’m not sure why that bothers her.”

The remix situation, according to Britney, is a big deal.

“I know it may sound silly to most people, but my sister was the baby when I wrote a lot of my songs,”…

