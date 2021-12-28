Britney Spears Explains Why She Isn’t Ready to Reenter the Music Industry

“In a sense, not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You,'” Britney Spears candidly shared on Instagram about her decision to delay the release of new music.

Britney Spears’ song “Me Against the Music” appears to have hit a nerve.

Following reports that the 40-year-old pop star was planning a comeback, she took to Instagram on Dec.

The Grammy winner opened up about why she has been hesitant to release new music after her 13-year conservatorship ended last month.

Britney had hoped to “perform new songs and remixes of my old songs” while she was under conservatorship, but she was allegedly unable to do so.

Despite the fact that she now has control over her own destiny, the “Toxic” singer admitted that she is not yet ready to return to the music industry.

“I guess it seems strange to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore…that’s just the surface issues,” she wrote in part of her message.

“People have no idea what was done to me personally…and after what I’ve been through, I’m terrified of people and the business!!!!”

“Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You,’ in a sense,” she continued.

Britney Spears expressed similar reservations about returning to the music business in October, writing on Instagram that she was “staying clear of the business,” adding, “Which is all I’ve ever known my entire life…which is why this is so very confusing for me.”

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father and conservator of her estate, has spoken out in support of his actions.

“All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court,” his lawyer Vivian L Thoreen previously told E! News, adding that he had “devoted his life to helping Britney.”

Britney isn’t rushing to release new music, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t working on new projects.

Indeed, the “Circus” singer stated that she intends to step outside of her comfort zone—with some restrictions, of course!

“This year, my goal is to push myself a little bit more and do things that scare me, but not too much,” she said.

“I have a good idea of what makes me happy…

