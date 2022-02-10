Britney Spears flaunts her bare buttocks in a thong bodysuit as she performs a sexy dance and teases new music following her feud with Jamie Lynn.

Britney Spears flaunts her bare buttocks in a thong bodysuit as she performs a sensual dance and teases new music following her feud with Jamie Lynn.

BRITNEY Spears is teasing new music as well as a dramatic new look.

As she practiced a new dance routine set to a soon-to-be released comeback song, the pop queen gave fans a seductive sneak peek.

The 40-year-old dipped and danced in a gym while wearing a skin-tight red bodysuit and black stileto heels, according to an Instagram post.

She flaunted her bare buttocks in the tight thong of her outfit when she twirled.

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple,” the singer explained.

“This is just a taste of what’s to come!!! My song ‘Get Naked’!!!

“I hope you’re all having a fantastic day!!!!!”

“Pss, No hair and make up!!! Just PLAYING around folks!!!!” she shared as a behind-the-scenes detail.

Britney has been in a playful mood since regaining control of her estate after winning a legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship.

But she’s been dead serious about her feelings for Jamie Lynn, calling her “scum” and accusing her of “lying” after her sibling’s tell-all book became a national best seller.

The singer, who recently released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, took to Instagram to rip her younger sister.

The two have gotten into a nasty feud, with Brit threatening to sue Jamie Lynn for defamatory claims before calling her a “brat” in her new memoir.

Britney uploaded two clips from the TV shows The Talk and The Real, both of which featured panels supporting the singer, in the latest war of words.

They claimed that Jamie Lynn’s words should have been spoken privately rather than plastered all over the new album.

Brit’s true strength of feeling was revealed in the caption, which read: “National best seller???? DUH…. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn… especially knowing the entire world had no idea what was really done to me!!!!”

“EVERYONE IN MY FAMILY, INCLUDING YOU, SAYS YOU DON’T KNOW….

It’s all a load of s**t!!

“However, what these women are saying is quite clear!!!!”

“I’m just a little surprised that more people, like these real soul sisters, aren’t telling it like it is!!! Congratulations on your best seller… I’m not surprised at all!!!”

“You have the audacity to sell a book and talk nonsense now, but you’re f**king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas!!!!”

“I wish you’d take a lie detector test so that all of these people could see you lying through your teeth about…

