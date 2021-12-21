Britney Spears flaunts her weight loss in a crop top, revealing her bare stomach as she admits it was “hard” to lose weight.

Britney Spears flaunts her weight loss and bare stomach in a crop top as she admits it was “difficult” to lose weight.

BRITNEY Spears flaunted her bare stomach in a crop top to show off her weight loss, admitting the process was “hard.”

Britney Spears, 40, took to Instagram to show off her “smaller body” to her fans.

The pop star tried numerous “twists and turns” to fit into her “new” skinny jeans after losing about four pounds.

The music star was unsure if she would “gain” the pounds back while wearing the V-necked floral top.

She confessed how “hard” it was to “lose that weight” as she flaunted her bare tummy.

“Believe it or not, the sun came over at my house over the weekend!” the Toxic singer captioned her photo.

Because it’s the holidays and “time isn’t real,” she joked that her followers should “set your clock on fire.”

“Don’t actually light your clock on fire,” Britney concluded.

Despite his removal as her conservator, Britney’s father Jamie, 70, has demanded payment for his (dollar)1.2K-an-hour lawyer, according to the Sun.

Jamie’s new lawyer, Alex Weingarten, has asked the court to approve “confirmation, authorization, and direction” for his daughter’s estate to “make payments to Jamie’s attorneys participating in proceedings concerning his ongoing fiduciary duties.”

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is required to ensure that the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” according to the court filing.

Jamie claimed that he had “dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and estate as he has done her entire life, while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.”

“The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship,” his attorney continued.

In a recent Instagram video, Britney and her fiance, Sam Asghari, 27, teased her fans about a new baby.

While standing in front of the decorated tree, the music star appeared to be feeding a small child.

As she rocked back and forth, the Crossroads actress turned away from the camera.

For the video, the dancer wore a pink mini dress and heels while holding a baby bottle in one hand.

“New addition to the family,” she captioned the photo.

“I’m not sure if it’s a boy or a girl.”

Despite the fact that the Gimme More singer did not show who she was feeding in the video, fans assumed she had adopted a puppy or kitten.

