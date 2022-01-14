Britney Spears’ interview with Oprah Winfrey is ‘in the works,’ and she intends to spill all about her family feud with Jamie Lynn after slamming him.

After slamming Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ interview with Oprah Winfrey is ‘in the works,’ and she plans to reveal everything about her family feud.

A source exclusively told The Sun that Britney Spears’ interview with Oprah Winfrey is “in the works” and that she will “tell ALL” about her family feud and conservatorship.

During yesterday’s Good Morning America interview, the pop star slammed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for “profiting” from her career and “spreading lies.”

Despite the Grammy winner’s release from her 13-year conservatorship in November, her relationship with her family is still strained after years of alleged “abuse.”

“Britney is hurt and angry that others who claim to love her keep trying to tell her story when it’s her story to tell,” a source told The Sun.

Britney, 40, will be sharing her story during a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67, according to the source, which many fans have hoped for for years.

“She will unquestionably speak out on her own terms.”

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but things are in motion right now.

“It will happen this year, perhaps sooner than fans expect.”

Britney has already spoken with Oprah about doing a sit-down interview, and she wants it to happen.

“Oprah also wants it to happen.”

It appears to be working out, so she’s concentrating on starting her new life right now.”

Britney is also “transitioning into a better house for her and very ready for her fresh start,” according to the source.

After interviewing the princess of pop in 2002, fans have been pleading with the queen of daytime to sit down with her for years.

The pressure was turned up to 11 after the entertainment mogul’s explosive interview with Meghan Markle last year.

During their highly-publicized conversation, the former Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, detailed the difficulties they faced at Buckingham Palace, including alleged racism, before fleeing for a new life in America.

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!! I mean who knows!” the Everytime singer teased in November, when she posted on Instagram: “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!! I mean who knows!”

Britney has a history of speaking her mind about her family, as she did earlier today when she wrote a scathing post about her sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, and slammed her “lies” on Good Morning America.

“The 2 things…,” the mother-of-two wrote on Twitter one day after the younger Spears sibling appeared on the morning show to promote her upcoming book.

