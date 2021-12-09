Britney Spears is no longer bound by conservatorship rules and can now run her own business.

Britney Spears can now run her own business without the need for a conservatorship.

Britney Spears can do whatever she wants with her money.

The courts ruled on Thursday that Spears, 40, is free to manage her finances and conduct business on her own, in yet another legal victory for the 40-year-old pop star.

“The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents is revoked,” Judge Brenda Penny wrote in her ruling.

Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November.

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, declared outside the courtroom that the singer is a “free and independent woman.”

“Today, Judge Penny acknowledged that once again by indicating that she has the capacity to do whatever she wants,” Rosengart said.

“It wasn’t surprising to hear Judge Penny say that, but it confirmed what we already knew based on November 12.”

Rosengart also took advantage of the opportunity to address a topic that affects not only his client but also others in the entertainment industry: the paparazzi.

He told reporters, “There are issues that Britney brought to light.”

“One of the issues should be the paparazzi acting in a more civilized manner, not just with Britney but also with other celebrities.”

That, in my opinion, should be included in any legislation that the US Congress, California, or New York State considers.”

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer called out the paparazzi on Instagram earlier this month, just days before her 40th birthday trip with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away…. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics,” she wrote next to a photo of herself and her boyfriend.

“Whatever!!!! God thank you for allowing me to leave the country!!!!” she continued.

“I am extremely fortunate!!!”

