Britney Spears is planning a comeback for 2022, according to a source.

Britney Spears is planning a comeback in 2022, according to a source.

The 40-year-old pop star is reportedly planning a comeback for the new year, according to ET.

“Britney is looking into various brand partnerships and entertainment opportunities.

Several brands have contacted her with incredible offers, and she is open to anything.

“She’s excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore new ventures that she hasn’t had access to in the past,” the source said.

With the ball in Britney’s court once again, a source told ET that the singer is ready to make her own decisions in both her personal and professional life.

“Now that Britney is in charge of her own destiny, she wants to broaden her professional horizons.

“She’s just waiting for everything to fall into place,” the source continued.

And she’ll be making those decisions with the help of her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who, according to the source, is “very supportive” of Britney.

“Sam is a huge fan of Britney and is always encouraging her.”

Things are going well for them as a couple, and if anything, their bond has grown stronger since they got engaged,” the source added.

Britney has already begun making some of these decisions, particularly in terms of her appearance and health.

A source told ET earlier this month that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr.

Britney had a house call from Gabriel Chiu.

InMode’s Forma and EmSculpt, both minimally invasive treatments, were used on the newly engaged singer.

“She seemed ecstatic to be able to make decisions like this for herself and collaborate with Dr.

The source stated, “Chiu wants to be her best self.”

Britney’s new beauty regimen comes just weeks after the courts ruled that the “Oops I Did It Again” singer is free to manage her finances and conduct business on her own.

The month of December is a month of celebration.

“The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents is revoked,” Judge Brenda Penny wrote on September 9.

The most recent legal victory is here.

