Britney Spears is reportedly in talks for a (dollar)15 million tell-all to’set the record straight,’ as she is ‘enraged’ by Jamie Lynn’s ‘lies.’

Britney Spears is reportedly in talks for a (dollar)15 million tell-all to’set the record straight’ after being enraged by Jamie Lynn’s memoir’s ‘lies.’

The Sun can exclusively reveal that Britney Spears is planning to write her own memoir to counter the “derogatory” claims made in her younger sister’s new book.

Jamie Lynn makes a series of shocking allegations about Britney Spears in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, including that she took a knife and locked them both in a room when the pop star’s younger sibling was only 12.

The book has sparked a verbal battle between the once-close sisters, with Britney accusing Jamie Lynn of “profiting” from her fame.

In a new rant on Wednesday, Britney said she “should’ve slapped” her younger sister and her mother, Lynne, “across their f***ing faces.”

Britney has reached “boiling point” over her sister’s “lies,” according to a source close to the star, and is considering several multi-million dollar offers from major publishers to write her own “version of events.”

Britney has also been in talks with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, according to The Sun.

“Britney is on the verge of exploding,” the source said. “She’s furious at Jamie Lynn for portraying a version of their relationship that doesn’t resemble the truth.”

“She’s been mulling over telling her version of how her life has played out with her family for six months.

If anyone is going to clear the air, it should be her.”

Though she was released from her father Jaime’s 13-year conservatorship in November, her relationship with her family is still strained after years of alleged “abuse.”

Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, who spearheaded the fight to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship and to “strive for justice” over her treatment, is now said to be “open” to his client speaking out publicly.

Britney, 40, has been inundated with offers from publishers, according to the source.

One major publishing house is said to have made a (dollar)15 million offer for a multi-release contract.

“Writing a book has the advantage of giving Britney total control over every word,” the source said.

“Her inference would be unmistakable, and there would be no concern about a conversational line being taken out of context.”

“The offers are there, and Britney believes there will come a time for her to tell her story, especially after what her mother and sister have done.”

“Publicly, the official stance is that Britney is considering an interview,” the source continued, “but she hasn’t committed to anything yet.”

“To go that far, she’ll need to be in a good mental place.”

According to the source, Britney’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, has…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.