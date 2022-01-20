Britney Spears is reportedly in talks for a (dollar)15 million tell-all to’set the record straight,’ as she is enraged by Jamie Lynn’s memoir’s ‘lies.’

Britney Spears is reportedly in talks for a (dollar)15 million tell-all to’set the record straight,’ as she is ‘enraged’ by Jamie Lynn’s ‘lies.’

The Sun can exclusively reveal that Britney Spears plans to write her own memoir to counter the “derogatory” claims made in her younger sister’s new book.

Jamie Lynn makes a series of shocking allegations about Britney Spears in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, including that she took a knife and locked them both in a room when the pop star’s younger sibling was just 12.

The book has sparked a verbal battle between the once-close sisters, with Britney accusing Jamie Lynn of “profiting” from her fame.

In a new rant on Wednesday, Britney said she “should’ve slapped” her younger sister and her mother, Lynne, “across their f***ing faces.”

Britney has reached “boiling point” over her sister’s “lies,” according to a source close to the star, and is considering several multi-million dollar offers from major publishers to write her own “version of events.”

This comes after The Sun reported last week that Britney is in talks to do a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Britney is on the verge of exploding,” the source said. “She’s furious at Jamie Lynn for portraying a version of their relationship that doesn’t resemble the truth.”

“She has been mulling over telling her version of how her life has played out with her family for six months.

If anyone is going to clear the air, it should be her.”

Despite the Grammy winner’s release from her father Jaime’s 13-year conservatorship in November, her relationship with her family is still strained after years of alleged “abuse.”

Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, who spearheaded the fight to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship and to “strive for justice” over her treatment, is now said to be “open” to his client speaking out publicly.

Britney, 40, has been inundated with offers from publishers, according to the source.

A major publishing house is said to have made an offer for a multiple release contract worth (dollar)15 million.

“Writing a book has the advantage of giving Britney total control over every word,” the source said.

“Her inference would be undeniable, and there would be no concern about a conversational line being taken out of context.”

“The offers are there, and Britney believes there will come a time when she can tell her story, especially after what her mother and sister have done.”

“Publicly, the official stance is that Britney is considering an interview,” the source continued, “but she hasn’t committed to anything yet.”

“To go that far, she’ll need to be in a good mental place.”

According to the source, Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari has…

