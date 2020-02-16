Britney Spears Is Spotted Wearing a Medical Boot During Rare Public Outing

Britney Spears is putting her best foot forward, despite her foot cast.

Recently, the 38-year-old star was spotted on a rare public outing.

She was photographed taking a stroll into a tanning salon in Los Angeles and spotted wearing a medical boot on her left foot.

For her afternoon appearance, the songstress opted for a casual ensemble that was perfect for the sunny weather. Spears donned a bright red button-up crop top, white shorts and casual sandals.

While it’s unclear why Britney was wearing a medical boot, many are guessing it could be due to her active lifestyle.

Fans of the pop star know from her Instagram posts that she’s an expert in fitness and loves the outdoors.

She’s shown off her athletic abilities in many social media videos, which include an array of dancing clips, yoga poses, gymnastics and more.

Moreover, the pop star also recently went horseback riding with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

On Valentine’s Day, he shared a heartwarming tribute to his leading lady, as they enjoyed the outdoors and rode horses together.

“Happy Asheghetam Day,” he captioned his Instagram, alongside a video clip of their day. “Happy 4th valentine together my lioness @britneyspears.”

Just last month, Sam told E! News about his and Britney’s love for exercise and how they make time to work out together.

“[Britney] is a natural-born athlete, so the info she has about working out combined with what I know about fitness, is what you see when we collaborate on new moves that we do together,” he shared. “It looks great on camera, but the moves are much harder in person than they look.”

“We work out a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises,” he continued. “A lot of the yoga moves that she does I just can’t do. She is a natural born athlete and she pushes herself, combining dancing along with various workouts.”

Sam also opened up about their love for doing outdoor activities together.

“Most of the activities we do involvement movement anyway. We go horseback riding, bicycling and now we are thinking about skydiving,” he explained. “Skydiving is a very active sport, so we are looking into getting into it. We do a lot of outdoor activities together. We really want to adventure and live the best quality of life that we can.”

Hopefully, Britney has a speedy recovery!