Britney Spears Issues a Cease-and-Desist Letter to Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Following ‘Outrageous’ Podcast Claims: “I Won’t Be “Exploited””

After their recent social media feud, Britney Spears slammed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in a strong cease and desist letter.

In the letter, which was sent through her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, the 40-year-old pop star took aim at the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and recent sit-down interviews, claiming that she will “no longer be bullied” for her family’s benefit.

Spears: As you are aware, I am Britney Spears’s agent, and I am writing on her behalf regarding the aforementioned matter.

“We write with trepidation because the last thing Britney wants is for more attention to be drawn to your ill-timed book and its false or outrageous claims about her,” the letter reads.

“Although Britney has not read or intends to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you exploited her for financial gain.”

She will not, and should not, put up with it.”

The lengthy statement goes on to detail Britney’s “abuse and wrongdoing” during her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

During the conservatorship, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was largely in charge of her finances, with Jodi Montgomery taking over as Britney’s conservator in 2019.

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the letter continues, addressing Jamie Lynn.

In fact, according to your own book, your father “spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior.”

Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else, as I previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties.”

Jamie Lynn revealed her tense relationship with her older sister to Good Morning America earlier this month, saying that she has “only ever loved and supported [Britney] and done what’s right by her.” During the January 12 interview, Jamie Lynn also claimed that she had offered resources to the “Toxic” singer in order to help.

