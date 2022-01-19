Britney Spears issues a cease-and-desist letter to her sister Jamie Lynn, threatening further legal action.

During the promotion of her new memoir, Britney Spears wants her younger sister to stop mentioning her or sharing stories about her.

During the launch of her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears has been sitting down for interviews and discussing her high-profile feud with the pop star.

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, has now sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter, requesting that she refrain from discussing her sister’s life during interviews and threatening legal action if she does not comply.

“We write with trepidation because the last thing Britney wants is for your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her to gain even more attention,” the letter begins.

“Although Britney has not read or intends to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you exploited her for financial gain.”

She won’t and shouldn’t put up with it.”

“Having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” Rosengart writes in his letter.

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when it’s done to sell books,” the letter continues, “and it’s also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

“You recently stated that the book is ‘not about her,’ and she takes you at your word, so we demand that you stop referring to Britney in a derogatory manner during your promotional campaign.”

Britney will be forced to consider and pursue all legal options if you fail to do so or defame her.”

The cease and desist letter follows the first part of a two-part interview with Jamie Lynn on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which will be released on Wednesday.

Jamie Lynn first discussed her current relationship with her sister in a Nightlight interview that aired last week.

“That love is still there, 100 percent,” Jamie Lynn said during the interview.

My sister is a wonderful person.

Jamie Lynn told ABC News’ Juju Chang, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right for her, and she knows it.”

“I’m not sure why we’re in this situation right now.”

