Britney Spears’ Lawyer Reacts to Her Sister’s Memoir’s Cease and Desist

Britney Spears’ cease and desist letter has prompted Jamie Lynn Spears to respond.

After Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, sent Jamie Lynn a letter demanding that she stop “referring to Britney derogatorily” in interviews and threatening further legal action if she didn’t, Jamie Lynn’s lawyer, Bryan J Freedman, responded with his own letter.

Freedman’s letter, obtained by ET, criticizes Britney for her recent post about Jamie Lynn and their mother, Lynne Spears, which he describes as “vile.”

“These include, but are not limited to, statements like Britney should have “slapped you and mamma right across your f**king faces!!!” and “whipped your a**,” as well as “popped the s**t out of your a**,” according to the letter.

Jamie Lynn’s children have been violently threatened as a result of that and previous social media posts, according to Freedman. “We have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats of violence,” he says. Jamie Lynn has two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.

Before addressing Jamie Lynn’s book, Things I Should’ve Said, Freedman’s letter goes on to say how “disappointing” it is that the situation is unfolding in public rather than private.

Britney’s lawyer called Jamie Lynn’s book and subsequent press tour “potentially unlawful and defamatory” in a letter obtained by ET, adding that the memoir, which neither Britney nor her lawyer has read, is “ill-timed” and contains “misleading or outrageous claims” about Britney.

“Your claim that Jamie Lynn has no right to tell her story is not only insensitive, but it is also unsupported by law,” Freedman writes.

“Jamie Lynn Spears is a Spears family member.”

Your letter ignores an important fact: Jamie Lynn has been through her own trauma and experiences.”

“Had you read the Book before sending your Letter, you would know that the Book is not about Britney, but about Jamie Lynn’s own experiences growing up in the same family and describing what life was like for her as a member of that family,” the letter continues.

“In fact, Britney is described as a kind, supportive, and protective sister, even in the Book, where she is mentioned.

