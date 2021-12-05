Britney Spears Makes Surprising Claims About Being Forced Into Therapy While Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been extremely open on social media about the pain and humiliation she has endured since the announcement that her 13-year conservatorship would be ending.

Spears performed a skit in a new Instagram video about her experiences during the conservatorship’s “forced therapy” sessions.

Spears portrays both her therapist and herself in the skit.

“Hello, I’m here to ask you a couple of questions as your therapist today.”

I’m not here to bother you; all I want is for you to be at ease.

While in the therapist’s persona, Spears said, “Just relax, I’ll take care of it.”

“I’m here to assist you, key number one, so take a deep breath and relax.”

Everything will be fine if you just relax and lay down.

But the psychosis of what’s going on in your head affects me as well, so we just need to clear these stumbling blocks… I’ll do my work for you to help you succeed.”

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared a post.

The video then cuts to Spears on the couch, dressed as herself.

“I’m fine,” Spears says flatly.

“I had a fantastic year.”

“Today was fantastic.”

“As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will… being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they’re going to further my success… it was a joy… no really… 10 hours a day, 7 days a week… no lie… in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to devote my life to skits to the wonderful therapist!!!!” Spears captioned the video.

“I sincerely thank you dear sweet hearts for your efforts!!! The end is me celebrating… it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working in ‘Murica!!!! Pssss BALLS and KISS MY MOTHER F—— A–!!!!”

Spears took to Instagram to thank her fans for their continued support following the news that she would now be able to control her decisions, her life, and her finances.

“You guys rock,” said the “Toxic” singer of the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement.

“Honestly, for a long time, my voice was muted and threatened, and I couldn’t speak up or say anything…

In some ways, I believe you guys saved my life.

Spears was placed under conservatorship in 2008, and she underwent treatment.

Britney Spears Makes Startling Claim About Being Forced Into Therapy During Conservatorship