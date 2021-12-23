Britney Spears performs live and teases new music, but after her conservatorship, she warns her family, “I won’t forget what you did to me.”

BRITNEY Spears performed live and teased new music, but after her conservatorship ended, she warned her family, “I won’t forget what you did to me.”

Britney’s father, Jamie, had demanded that she pay for his (dollar)1.2K-an-hour attorney despite the fact that he had been removed as her conservator.

Britney, 40, expressed herself in a video she shared on Instagram.

She recorded herself singing in a bathroom mirror with her phone.

In a tiny pink crop top and low-cut jeans, the star showed off her toned stomach.

“I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago…,” Britney wrote in a lengthy caption to her Instagram post.

I needed to be my own biggest supporter.

“I’m sure they weren’t… so I did some research and found this.”

The star went on to list all of her Grammy-nominated pop song accomplishments.

“No,” she continued.

I’m not auditioning for anything; I’m just reminding myself and the rest of the world who I am!

I’ll be my own biggest supporter.

“What makes you think that?”

“I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me, and I will never forget!” Britney warned her family.

“Pssss new song in the works…,” the pop artist teased.

I’ll tell you what I’m talking about!”

“I fn love this so much,” Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari wrote in the comments.

“(hashtag)vocalbible,” Miley Cirus, who is co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Pete Davidson, said.

Fans were ecstatic in the comments section, anticipating her rumored new song.

New documents filed on Monday by Jamie’s new lawyer, Alex Weingarten, request that the pop star continue to pay even though the conservatorship has been terminated.

The family patriarch, 70, is asking the court to approve “confirmation, authorization, and direction” for his daughter’s estate to “make payments to Jamie’s attorneys participating in proceedings concerning his ongoing fiduciary duties,” according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is required to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” according to the court filing.

Jamie’s lawyer then claimed that he “stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized,” but Britney, 40, has since claimed in her own testimony that she was forced into the “abusive” court arrangement, which she claimed did…

