Britney Spears ‘REFUSES’ to watch Jamie Lynn’s GMA tell-all and is “deeply hurt and angry” about her sister’s story being told.

Britney Spears ‘REFUSES’ to watch Jamie Lynn’s GMA tell-all and is ‘deeply hurt and angry’ about her sister’s story.

The Sun can reveal that Britney Spears “refuses” to watch Jamie Lynn’s Good Morning America interview because she is “deeply hurt and angry” about her sister telling her story.

During a bombshell sit-down earlier today, Britney’s younger sister broke her silence on the “abusive” conservatorship her family placed Britney, 40, in more than 13 years ago.

Despite the fact that the 30-year-old Sweet Magnolias actress was the center of attention during her Wednesday morning interview, sources close to Britney claimed she was not one of the viewers.

“No, Britney has yet to see her sister’s GMA interview.”

“She refused at first, but I’m sure she’ll eventually watch,” the insider predicted.

“Britney is deeply hurt and enraged that others who claim to love her continue to try to tell her story when it is her story to tell.”

“However, she will undoubtedly speak out on her own terms.”

“Most likely sooner than fans expect.”

In November, the Toxic singer hinted in an Instagram post that she would “spill” in an upcoming interview about the conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn sobbed in a new GMA interview this morning, insisting she “still loves” her sister.

“That love is still there,” Jamie Lynn replied through tears when asked what “caused the rift” between her and Britney.

100% of the time.

“I adore my younger sister.”

I’ve always loved, supported, and done what’s right for her, and she knows it, so I’m not sure why we’re in this situation.”

Later in the interview, the Zoey 101 actress discussed how her sister’s conservatorship legal victory affected her.

Jamie Lynn was “happy” when asked about her “reaction to the conservatorship being dissolved.”

“I was a 17-year-old when it was implemented,” she continued.

“Because I was about to have a baby, I had no idea what was going on and wasn’t paying attention.”

“All I could think about was the fact that I was a 17-year-old expecting a child.”

Jamie Lynn then stated that she is still perplexed by the situation, stating, “I understand just as little about it now as I did then.”

The actress then discussed her role in the conservatorship, revealing that Britney had asked her if she “could be the person who made sure her boys got what they needed.”

Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, have two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Jamie Lynn then stated that she “didn’t want to be a part of” her sister’s conservatorship and that she would wait until it was completed before assisting her.

“There was no, like, me overseeing funds or…,” she continued.

