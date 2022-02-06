Britney Spears says she has a “new need to survive” after posting a video of her sweaty body during an “intense workout” in Hawaii.

Britney Spears says she has a “new need to survive” as she posts a video of her sweaty body working out in Hawaii.

As she posted a new video of her sweaty body during an “intense workout” in Hawaii, Britney Spears said she has a “new need to survive.”

Britney, 40, posted a video on Instagram of her rigorous workout routine.

The pop star began her workout session by hula dancing on the treadmill in the nearly two-minute video.

Britney was dressed in a tight yellow top and black shorts for her workout.

She then twirled her purple-stranded hair while tilting her neck back.

As she pulled back on the pulley, the dancer took deep breaths.

The Toxic singer alternated between lifting weights and using her hands to raise dumbbells.

Britney straightened out her long legs while upside down, keeping her hands on the floor.

As she reclined in a yoga pose and showed off her booty, her back began to glisten with sweat.

Bang Bang, a song by Jessie J and Ariana Grande, played in the background.

Britney tweeted that she was “excited for my trip to Maui” alongside the short video.

The music star was “sweating a lot” due to her “intense workout.”

“Honestly, after being that sick before, I feel compelled to survive in a different way,” she wrote in the caption.

“Attention to the nth degree.”

“Pushing it just a touch does wonders, in my opinion,” Britney said.

A source close to the pop star recently revealed to The Sun that she has been secretly engaged to her 27-year-old fiancé Sam Asghari since December 2020, according to a source close to her.

The relationship was reportedly kept under wraps until her father, Jamie Spears, filed paperwork to end her conservatorship.

“Britney told a friend that she actually got engaged to Sam during Christmas the year before last,” the insider admitted to The Sun.

“She claimed she had kept it a secret and that only two people knew they were planning to marry that far in advance.”

“Britney informed her friend that one of her engagement ring diamonds had fallen out, and Sam assured her that he would replace it.”

“So when stories about an engagement ring started circulating, she claimed it was nothing new to her,” the source concluded.

“Because she can’t tell everyone everything, Britney said only a few people knew.”

In September 2021, the Crossroads actress and her partner announced their engagement.

The conservatorship was then ended in November 2021, after a period of about 13 years.

Britney and Sam, who began dating in 2016, have yet to make an official announcement about their relationship.

