Britney Spears shares a rare video of her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, as she expresses her desire for more children following her ‘abusive’ conservatorship.

After an ‘abusive’ conservatorship, Britney Spears shares a rare video of her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, saying she wants more children.

Following her announcement that she wants to have “another baby,” Britney Spears has been spending quality time with her two sons.

The Toxic singer, 40, and her future husband, 27-year-old Sam Asghari, shared a sweet video with sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, as they spent the day making memories.

The kids were seen having a great time at an immersive experience, where the art comes alive on the walls and people can interact with it through sight and touch.

The teenagers also danced while creating the designs with UV neon paint.

Britney looked as happy as ever as she boogied and smiled while recording the clip, dressed in a black mini skirt and a classic white t-shirt.

Just days after her conservatorship, which “forced her to get an IUD,” ended, the Circus singer discussed having more children.

Britney shared a black-and-white photo of a young child standing on their tiptoes next to their mother in November.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” the singer wrote alongside the photo.

“I’m not sure if this one is a boy or a girl… she’s on her toes reaching for something… that’s for sure!!!!”

Sam spoke to TMZ about his and Britney’s holiday plans after previously teasing a “new addition” to their family.

“What are you and Britney’s plans for Christmas?” a TMZ reporter asked. “Baby making,” Sam replied.

“Anything special?” the reporter inquired, to which Sam responded, “Baby making.”

“There’s a lot of baby-making going on.”

The singer has been candid about the many things she was not allowed to do while in conservatory, including having more children.

Britney said she wanted to marry and get rid of her IUD so she could have another child during a court hearing in June.

She claimed, however, that the conservatorship made it impossible for her to obtain an IUD.

“I want to marry and start a family,” she said at the time.

“I wanted to get rid of the IUD and start a family, but conservator won’t let me because they don’t want me to have a child.”

Britney’s wishes have come true, as she married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, in September.

Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are her two sons from her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43.

From 2004 to 2007, the former couple was married.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled in Britney’s favor, bringing her conservatorship to an end after 13 years and without the need for any further mental evaluation.

