Britney Spears Shows Off Her Vocals and Teases New Music

Britney Spears is reminding the world who she is, showcasing her vocal abilities and hinting at the next chapter in her career.

Spears, 40, shared a video of herself in her bathroom mirror belting out high notes and vocal drills on Instagram on Wednesday.

Spears looks ready to take on the world while flaunting her famed voice, dressed in a long-sleeved lavender crop top and black low-rise pants that show off her impressively toned physique.

“I just realized this today guys,” Spears wrote in the caption, “after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader God knows they weren’t.”

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Spears continued, “I decided to read up on myself and my career and share what I found.”

She mentioned that she is “one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide… and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era,” among other accomplishments.

Her songs have accumulated a cumulative radio airplay audience of 25 billion and 2.6 billion on-demand audio and video streams in the United States, and she has sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads).”

“No… I’m not auditioning for anything!!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am!!!!” Spears continued, explaining the vocal exercises. “Yes… I’ll be my own cheerleader… why???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me and that I will never forget!!!!”

Finally, Spears teased her fans by writing, “Pssss new song in the works… I’m gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!”

“(hashtag)vocalbible,” Miley Cyrus commented on the post.

“I fn love this soo much,” her fiancé, Sam Asghari, said.

Spears responded with a gleefully defiant post that included a throwback photo from a previous 2001 photoshoot with photographer Herb Ritts, as well as the message, “Sit down and stay humble y’all… and kiss.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Britney Spears Flaunts Her Vocals, Teases New Music in the Works

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)