Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has written a cease-and-desist letter in response to the book’s “outrageous claims.”

The cease and desist letter sent by the “Lucky” singer’s attorney to the Zoey 101 alum over the release of her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, has been obtained by E! News.

“We write with some trepidation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” Matthew S Rosengart writes to Jamie Lynn in the letter.

Despite the fact that Britney has not read and will not read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to learn how you exploited her for financial gain.

She won’t and shouldn’t put up with it.”

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the attorney claims, referring to Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie Spears.

“In fact, according to your own book, your father’spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior.’

I went through periods of torment and sorrow because of his drinking binges.’

After enduring the 13-year conservatorship that “stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties,” Britney “will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” the letter continues.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer previously stated in a court filing that he “has always and will always have Britney’s best interests at heart” and that the conservatorship was “necessary to protect Britney,” but E! News has yet to hear back.

Britney’s father was admitted to in 2004 for alcoholism, according to the New York Times, citing a court filing.

According to the publication, Britney’s then-lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court in a hearing in 2014 that she believed her father was drinking again.

Lawyers for the conservatorship at the time, on the other hand, claimed that he “voluntarily submitted to regularly scheduled alcohol tests and never failed.”

It also says Britney was the Spears family’s “breadwinner” and “supported” Jamie Lynn.

